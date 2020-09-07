“Thank you and love you my dearest teachers,”:- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted Aaradhya’s Teacher’s Day greetings…..

New Delhi:-Our Beauty queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted an image of her 8-year-old daughter together with a particular Teachers’ Day greeting that she prepared. Aaradhya might be seen posing cutely with the cardboard that she ready for her Teachers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the picture with just a few emojis. Designer Falguni Peacock commented on the submit: “So sweet. I remember making cards in school….So precious.”

Through Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram profile her daughter Aaradhya’s creative streak, courtesy her mother’s. She often shares pictures of the little one along with her work of art. Earlier this year, Aaradhya made a special drawing as a tribute to healthcare professionals and essential service providers. Aaradhya also included Abhishek, Aishwarya, and herself in the painting.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a thank you note for her fans and well-wishers on her Instagram profile after being discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, where she was being treated for COVID-19 “Thank you so much for all your prayers, concern, wishes and love for my darling angel, and for Pa, AB and me,” read an excerpt from her post.