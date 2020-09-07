DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

“ Those unleashing violence on BJP workers will be brought to book after the 2021 State polls,”: BJP state president warns police

Sep 7, 2020, 10:33 am IST

The state president of BJP has warned that those police officers who unleash violence on BJP workers will be brought to book after the 2021 State polls. Dilip Ghosh , the West Bengal chief of BJP has said this.

“We will beat them up with shoes, strip them on the road crossings and beat them. Didn’t I tell you that in 2019 TMC will be reduced to half,” Ghosh said at a public rally in North 24 Parganas district.

“Some police personnel are working at the behest of the ruling party. I am noting everything in my diary. Those unleashing violence on BJP workers will be brought to book after the 2021 State polls,” he added.

