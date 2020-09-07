“ Those unleashing violence on BJP workers will be brought to book after the 2021 State polls,”: BJP state president warns police

The state president of BJP has warned that those police officers who unleash violence on BJP workers will be brought to book after the 2021 State polls. Dilip Ghosh , the West Bengal chief of BJP has said this.

“We will beat them up with shoes, strip them on the road crossings and beat them. Didn’t I tell you that in 2019 TMC will be reduced to half,” Ghosh said at a public rally in North 24 Parganas district.

“Some police personnel are working at the behest of the ruling party. I am noting everything in my diary. Those unleashing violence on BJP workers will be brought to book after the 2021 State polls,” he added.