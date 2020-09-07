Tiger attack kills 1 in Sunderbans

Another man has been killed by tiger. A fisherman who was part of a team that had ventured inside the Sunderbans forests to catch crabs has died in the tiger attack. The deceased has been identified as Gopal Baidya. This was the third death from tiger attack in the Sunderbans in four days.

Gopal Baidya and two other men had left Satjelia village in the Gosaba block, South 24-Parganas, on a small country boat to catch crabs in the narrow creeks of the mangrove delta.

Baidya was killed by the tiger in the Jhila 6 forest. Two other men lost their lives in the same forest area after being mauled by tigers on Thursday and Friday.

The body of Baidya could not be recovered as the tiger had dragged him deep inside the mangroves.