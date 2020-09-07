Two killed, two injured in crude bomb blast

At least 2 people were killed and 2 others were injured in a crude bomb explosion. The crude bomb exploded at a house in Kamarhati Golaghat area here in West Bengal. The deceased have been identified as Sajid and Raja.

After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and took four injured persons to the nearby hospital.Of which, two later declared dead while one among them is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital. Investigation in the matter is underway.