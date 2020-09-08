“80 Year Old” Blew Up The House With An “Electric Racket” !!!

France: 80 year-old man accidentally blew up his kitchen and a part of the roof while trying to kill a fly with an electric racket.The man was eating his dinner at his home in the village of Dordogne when a fly started buzzing around his head. To get rid of the bug, he grabbed an electric fly swatter.

“On this occasion, gas was leaking into the man’s house. The very hot zapper ignited the gas, causing a sudden explosion,” an investigating source was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.His kitchen and a part of the roof was destroyed.

“The man was lucky to get away with a burned hand after diving on the floor, but the kitchen was destroyed along with part of the roof,” the source said.The man was rushed to a hospital in Libourne following the accident.He was not allowed to return to his home. He is staying on a campsite while the house is being repaired.