Alleged drug links: Kangana Ranaut dares Maharashtra govt to probe the claims!!!

Mumbai:- As the spat between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut continues to remain on the boil, the Maharashtra government ordered a probe into the allegations that Kangana Ranaut consumed drugs. The actress replied that she is more than happy to oblige the Mumbai Police. She is willing to appear for a drug test and have enabled her call records to be examined. She added that if any links are found between her and the drug nexus, she will leave Mumbai forever.

The state government ordered an inquiry into the alleged drug nexus based on an old interview of her ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman. Anil Deshmukh has accused that Kangana of being involved with drug peddlers. As per recent reports, Kangana has left her hometown in Himachal Pradesh and is on the way to Maharashtra.