Bengaluru drug case ; Another South indian Actress arrested !!!

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch investigating the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry arrested actress Sanjjanaa Galrani.The development comes after the city police arresting actress Ragini Dwivedi for supplying drugs to people at high-end parties in the city. Galrani was arrested at the end of a CCB raid at her Indira Nagar residence here early this morning, they said. She was taken to the CCB office for interrogation.

“After obtaining a search warrant from the court, the searches were conducted at Sanjjanaa”s house,” the Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said. According to CCB, Galrani was under its influence ever since her friend Rahul, a realtor, was booked in connection with the drug case, they added.

Sanjjanaa was born in Bengaluru. She made her film debut in a Tamil movie ”Oru Kadhal Seiveer” in 2006. She has acted in a Kannada movie ”Ganda Hendathi”. Meanwhile, the police also raided the house of Viren Khanna, who has already been arrested by the CCB sleuths in connection with the drug abuse in the film industry. So far 13 people have been booked and six arrested.