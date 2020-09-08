BJP woman leader shot, seriously injured by assailants

A BJP woman leader was shot by unidentified assailants. The women’s cell leader of BJP, Radharani Naskar was seriously injured in the attack. Radharani was shot in the back of her head. She was admitted to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata in a critical condition.

The incident occurred in broad daylight at Raghudebpur village in South 24-Parganas district in West Bengal.

Naskar was the booth committee Vice-President and the BJP’s Mahila Morcha cashier. Her husband Arun Naskar is President of the BJP’s local booth committee at Bishnupur.

As per police, a group of armed miscreants barged into her house looking for Arun. He was not presnet there. Then they beat up Radharani and fired at her.

BJP accused that the ruling Trinamool Congress is behind the attack.