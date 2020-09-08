Chinese troops continuing provocative activities; Indian army engaged in the efforts to rescue Indians……….

New Delhi: Chinese army is continuing with provocative activities to escalate the situation, while India is committed to disengagement. Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh fired warning shots in the air to challenge the Indian soldiers as they attempted to close in with one of India’s forward positions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Also, the Liberation Army of China from Sera-7 area below the McMahon Line has abducted five villagers from Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Army has begun efforts to secure the release of people who were reportedly abducted. Last week, a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh has said that five people have been abducted by the People’s Liberation Army. The MLA, Ninong Erin said that the five people had gone for fishing when they were abducted by the Chinese Army. The five-Tanu Bakar, Prasat Ringling, Ngaru Diri, Dongtu Ebiya, and Toch Singkam were reportedly abducted from the Sera 7 area under the Subansiri district along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Army has made contact at the commander level. A hotline message has been sent to to the counterpart in the Eastern Frontier of Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility but is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The firing incident, confirmed by both India and China, breaks the over four-decades-old record of not a single shot being fired despite an unsettled border that witnesses several face-offs every year. The Chinese have again started creating a nuisance. Just like in Ladakh and Doklam, they have started incursions in Arunachal Pradesh