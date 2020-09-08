DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 294 recoveries in Bahrain

Sep 8, 2020, 12:16 pm IST

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 661 new cases of  coronavirus, along with 294 recoveries and 1 death was reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed  cases include 78 expatriate workers, 579  contacts of active cases, and 4  travel related.

The total number of recoveries mounted  to 51,240. The death toll stands at 200.  10,580 additional  Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 7 in Bahrain.

There are currently 31 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 82 cases receiving treatment. 4,605 cases are stable out of a total of 4,636 active cases.

