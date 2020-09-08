Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 77.65% in India

The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the updated data, 75,809 new coronavirus cases along with 1133 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total infection tally has reached at 42,80,422. In this 8,83,697 are active cases. The total number of recoveries has reached at 33,23,950. The death toll stood at 72,775.

The recovery rate has reached at 77.65. The case fatality rate is at 1.70%.

India on Monday surpassed Brazil and is now behind the USA which has recorded 6.29 million COVID-19 cases. Brazil has registered 4.14 million cases.