Date of restarting international passenger flight services announced

International passenger flight services which were suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic will resume soon. Oman has announced this.
As per the new announcement, the international passenger flight services will resume from October 1.
“Flights will be scheduled according to health data for specific destinations and according to bilateral agreements with other airlines,” said the Omani News Agency (ONA).
Oman has suspended all international passenger flight services on March.
#OmanAir is pleased to announce that scheduled international service will return on 1 October. We will continue to work closely with authorities and experts to ensure your safety and well-being at every stage of your journey. We look forward to welcoming you on board. pic.twitter.com/4IH9fv1qXW
— Oman Air (@omanair) September 7, 2020
