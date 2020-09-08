DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Date of restarting international passenger flight services announced

Sep 8, 2020, 06:42 am IST

International passenger flight services which were suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic will resume soon. Oman has announced this.

As per the new announcement, the international passenger flight services will resume from October 1.

“Flights will be scheduled according to health data for specific destinations and according to bilateral agreements with other airlines,” said the Omani News Agency (ONA).

Oman has suspended all international passenger flight services on March.

