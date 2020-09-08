Drug Smuggling!!!50 Kg of cannabis seized from 20-year old…

Noida: A 20-year-old man arrested for allegedly having 50kg of cannabis.

The suspect, Mohit Rai, was arrested near Sector 74 roundabout with the stuff worth?Rs 5 lakh in his car. The suspect is from Champaran district in Bihar and currently lives in Sector 53 in Noida. The police have also seized the car used by the suspect to smuggle cannabis.

“He was arrested with 50 kg of cannabis, which is worth about Rs 5 lakh, found in his car. The cannabis has been seized and the car being used in the crime has been impounded,” the police said.

An FIR has been lodged against the suspect at the police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.