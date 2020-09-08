Famous Dramatist passes away due to Covid-19 !!!

Ponnani: Famous Malayalam playwright KA Ummerkuttty passed away due to Covid-19 on Tuesday. He was 62. A native of Azheekkal, Ummerkutty has been residing in Pallapram for many years.

He tested positive for Covid-19, three days back Ummerkutty has worked as librarian in Kozhikode NIT, Kozhikode Law College and Thunchan Memorial Government College in Tirur. He retired from service as the chief librarian from Kannur Govt Engineering College.

After retirement, he was actively involved in library activities. During the ‘80s, Ummerkutty was an active presence in amateur drama fields and radio dramas. He has authored over 20 dramas.