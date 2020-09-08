Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency,the Indian rupee had slipped down against the US dollar and UAE dirham. As per market experts, the strengthening of US dollar and foreign fund outflows weighed on the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.63 then fell further to 73.64 against the US dollar , down 29 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.35 against the US dollar.UAE dirham is trading at 20.02 against the Indian rupee.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.44% to 93.12.