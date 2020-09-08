‘Happy news for boozers’: Bars and beer parlours in Kerala will re-open soon

The bars and beer and wine parlours in the state will re-open soon. The government order for this will be announced soon, reported local media. As per reports, the proposal by the Excise Commissioner has been handed over to the Chief Minister with a recommendation from the Excise Minister. The ruling CPM has also given green signal to re-open bars.

Earlier, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has re-opened bars in the state.

Kerala allowed bars, beer and wine parlours to sell liquor as parcels but imposed restrictions on the purchase of liquor.

Kerala has 301 state run liquor outlets, 316 three star bar hotels, 225 four stars, 51 five stars, 11 heritage hotel bars and 359 beer parlours.

Kerala closed down liquor outlets on March 24 after the lockdown was announced.