Hilarious!!! 28 year’s Birthday Gifts Saved for Purchasing House……

Matthew Robson, 28, has been given a bottle of Macallan single malt whisky as a birthday present since his birth in 1992. His father Pete spent around £5000 ($9034) in buying the whisky, with the 28-strong bottle collection now estimated to be worth £40,000 ($72,279). His father gave him strict instructions never to open them.

Pete said that he thought it would be interesting if he bought one bottle of whisky every year and he’d end up with 18 bottles of 18-year-old whisky for his 18th birthday. Matthew said that probably it wasn’t the best gift for a young boy but with “strict instructions never to open them” they had become a nest egg.

The 28 bottle collection is being sold by “whisky broker” Mark Littler. Each bottle is presented with its original box in immaculate condition. The Robson’s hail from Taunton, a town in Somerset where the average house price currently sits at £231,560 ($418,407).