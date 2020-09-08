Holidays for public and private sectors announced in Gulf country

Holidays for public and private sector employees has been declared in a Gulf country on the occasion of National Day. Saudi Arabia has announced the holidays for private sector and public sector employees on the occasion of National Day. The 90th Saudi National Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 23.

Two days off for public sector employees and a one-day holiday for those in the private sector has been declared by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. For public sector employees, the holiday will be on Wednesday and Thursday (September 23 and 24), while for the private sector it will be on the Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia commemorates National Day every September 23 to mark the unification of the Kingdom, by a royal decree from King Abdul Aziz in 1932. This was made a national holiday in 2005.