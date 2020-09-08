Horrifying!!! Robbers break into schoolgirl’s house during Online class….

Ecuador: A Zoom class was interrupted when robbers broke into the home of one of the students. The episode was caught on camera and her classmates saw the events unfold right in front of them.

The footage shows students attending the class as the teacher speaks but one young woman can be seen turning around and looking towards the door behind her. While her microphone is off, burglars can be seen walking towards her and apparently intimidating the girl.

The other students alerted the teacher. “Quickly, call the police. Call the parents.” As students went ahead to report the incident, the robbers took the victim’s laptop as well. After the incident was reported, the police arrested the four men for robbing a home in Ambato.