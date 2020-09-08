Human Trafficking:21 minor children trafficked from Bihar rescued

The Kolkata police has busted a human trafficking racket and rescued 21 minor children. The children were trafficked from Samstipur in Bihar. The children, aged between 12 and 14 were rescued from a bus in the Maidan area early on Monday.

Police has arrested 3 men who were accompanying the children. The children were taken to Howrah to work in bangle factories.

The bus was intercepted near Babughat around 5.30am. Calcutta and Howrah police had set up night pickets to intercept the bus following a tip-off from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, an NGO, which gave specific information about the vehicle and the 21 children who were being allegedly trafficked.

Most of the children told the police that they were under the impression that they had been brought to Calcutta for a picnic, but some apparently knew that they would be made to work.

The children have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).According to the official procedure, family members of each of the 21 children will be contacted and asked to appear before the committee.