“I was born in ‘cow dung’, Coronavirus can’t affect me: MP minister’s video goes viral !!!

Madhya Pradesh ; A video of Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi saying that she was born in ‘gobar’ (cow dung) and ‘mitti’ (mud) so coronavirus cannot come near her has gone viral on social media. Devi said this while responding to the rumours that she was infected with the virus after she left a meeting in between as she was not feeling well.

“Tumey humein corona bata deo. Imarti Devi matti mein paida hui, gobar mein paida hui, itte karre kitanu hain ki, Corona ke aas paas nahi aa payein (You’ve said that I have corona. Imarti Devi was born in soil and cow dung. There are so many germs that corona cannot come near me),” the minister was heard saying in the video.

The video is said to be of September 3, when Devi had gone to Gwalior to meet Jyotiraditya Scindia.The video has gone viral on social media, prompting many netizens to share jokes and memes.A user wrote, “Corona is like Whaaatttttttt…” A third user added, “Corona never comes near you, it is you who goes near Corona !”