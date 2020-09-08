“Kill all you see, whether children or adults” ; Myanmar soldiers confess to Rohingya massacre !!!

Myanmar ;Two soldiers in the Myanmar army, who have now been taken to The Hague, have confessed to murdering the Rohingyas during the crackdown three years ago, as per a news report by The New York Times on Tuesday.The soldiers admitted to slaughtering dozens of villagers in cold blood in the northern Myanmar state of Rakhine and burying them in mass graves.The reports were based on the confessions of the two men recorded on camera in Myanmar earlier this year.

When military excesses began against the Rohingyas in 2017, it carried harsh criticisms from across the world but Myanmar refused to budge from its stand of indiscriminate slaughter of the minority Muslim community.The action forced over 750,000 Rohingyas to flee from conflict-torn Rakhine state in the country to Bangladesh and other countries nearby and now Myanmar faces genocide charges at the United Nations court.

The order from his commanding officer was clear – “Shoot all you see and all you hear,” Pvt. Myo Win Tun said in his video confession.Pvt. Zaw Naing Tun claimed he and his comrades from another battalion were also given similar directives from their commanding officer – “Kill all you see, whether children or adults.”The Myanmar government and military spokesmen have neither confirmed, nor denied these statements.

As per the media reports, these men had been in the custody of the Arakan Army that is now fighting the Myanmar government in Rakhine. That is where the 2 soldiers confessed, following which they were taken to The Hague where they could face trial.However, it could not independently confirm the crimes to which the soldiers confessed.