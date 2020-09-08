Local body elections date announced by State Election Commission

The local body election date has been announced by the State Election Commission. The Rajasthan State Election Commission has announced the date for elections to the posts of 3,848 sarpanches and 35,968 ward panches in the state.

The election will be held in 4 phases. The election will begin from September 28 and will end on October 10. The elections will be held on September 28, October 3, October 6 and October 10.

These elections were due in April but were postponed because of the Coronavirus infection. Public information of the four phases will be released on 16 September. Voting time has been kept from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm.