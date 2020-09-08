Man Faked Dying Grandfather to Avoid ‘Quarantine’ & Spent the Weekend Free in Sydney !!!

Sydney ; A man spent the weekend free in Sydney after lying about visiting his dying grandfather in order to be released from quarantine.NSW police have charged the man after he produced false documentation to leave quarantine on Saturday.The 30-year-old Victorian man arrived at Sydney airport without an exemption last Friday and was taken into hotel quarantine.

However, the following morning he was released from the hotel after providing what he claimed to be a valid exemption document saying he was in New South Wales to visit his terminally ill grandfather in hospital.Police later determined the documentation he provided was false and further checks revealed the man’s grandfather was not in hospital.

On Monday, police arrested the man at a home in Penrith, in Sydney’s west.He was charged with violating Covid-19 norms and producing a false or misleading application, and returned to hotel quarantine.He is on bail to appear in Penrith local court on 12 October.