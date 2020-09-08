Metro service to resume only by September end

The Metro services will resume by September 3rd week. The Jaipur Metro has informed this. .The Jaipur Metro operations may resume from the third week of this month after a review of the situation.

“The Jaipur Metro did not resume operations on Monday in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.The circumstances are not in favour of running the train at present,” a Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson said.

Metro trains have been allowed by the union government to resume services from September 7 under the Unlock-4 guidelines.

At present, Metro trains in Jaipur run on a 9.7 km-long route covering nine stations from Mansarover to Chandpole and the operation of extended route (2 km) from Chandpole to Badi Chaupar would also start when the metro train operations are resumed as the Jaipur Metro has received safety certificate for the same.