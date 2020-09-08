‘ NEP is against the federal structure of the country’: Education Minister says won’t implement NEP in state

The state government has made it clear that it will not implement the New Education Policy (NEP-2020) launched by the Union government. The West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the new NEP-2020 is against the federal structure of the country. He said this after attending a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on NEP-2020.

“The NEP-2020 is against the federal structure, and undermines the role of states. We are against the move. It is an effort to centralise the education system and curb the jurisdiction of states,” Chatterjee said, soon after attending a

“This new education policy does not have the required flexibility to reach out to the maximum number of students in a country like ours, which is so diverse in nature in terms of linguistic differences. Rather, it will destroy the federal structure envisioned within the constitutional framework,” the Minister.

The Union Cabinet had approved the new NEP in July, replacing the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986.