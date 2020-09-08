Popular actor tests positive for Covid-19

A popular actor has tested positive for Covid-19. Television actor Sanjay Kaushik has tested Covid-19 positive.

“I just had light cough. But today, I got my reports. Right now I have fever, too. I have been advised by the doctor to stay at home. I was shooting for ‘Kehat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram’ when I got to know that I had tested positive, so I returned back home in Andheri West,” Sanjay wrote on his Instagram page.

Sanjay plays the character of Rishimuni Narad in the mythological show. Sanjay is known for featuring in shows like Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Ikyawann.