PUBG ban impact: Tencent games will no longer have franchise in India…

New Delhi: PUBG Corporation, the South Korean company behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), announced today that it will no longer allow Tencent Games the rights to publish its popular mobile game in India. All publishing responsibilities within the country will now be handled by the company, PUBG Corporation.

PUBG Corporation said that it is actively monitoring the situation around the recent bans of PUBG MOBILE and PUBG MOBILE Lite in India. The game maker said that it has seen an overwhelming amount of support for the game from the country’s player base and would like to thank the community for their passion and enthusiasm.

Tencent confirmed that PUBG Corp would take on the responsibilities of publishing the mobile game in India. The new move comes days after PUBG Mobile and 116 other Chinese-origin apps and games were banned by the Indian government for being prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of the country. The government had said that it has received many complaints about misuse of these mobile apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India.

There’s no word on whether the game will make a comeback soon after the move by PUBG Corporation, but this clears the way for the franchise. With Tencent Games no longer associated with PUBG Mobile and the light version, PUBG Corporation will try to make a case for itself to the government of India.