The Indian Railway has all set to increase the passenger trains services. North Western Railway has announced that it will operate 6 more passenger trains from September 12. The trains will run through Rajasthan.

The ticket bookings for these trains will begin from September 10.

The new trains announced are, New Delhi -Jodhpur, Jaipur- Mysore, Bhivani-Kanpur, Jodhpur-New Delhi, Mysore-Jaipur and Kanpur-Bhivani.