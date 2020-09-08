Sons forced Mother to live in an “Isolated makeshift shed” after she tested COVID-19 positive !!!

Telangana ; In a saddening incident an 82-year-old woman was forced to live in an isolated temporary shed in a field after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was abandoned by her sons.Lacchamma is the mother of four sons and a daughter and is unable to move without a walker. She was found passing her days near an agricultural well in Peechara village of Veleru Mandal.

The old woman developed symptoms of coronavirus and later she was found infected with the virus. Fearing the spread of the pandemic, her four sons abandoned her near the well on Saturday.Her daughter later learnt about the condition of her mother and the inhuman behaviour of her brothers and rushed to the village to take care of her ailing mother.