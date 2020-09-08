Toxic gas death again!!!5 labourers die inhailng toxic gas in UP…..

Five people died after being exposed to toxic gas in a well where locals used to dump garbage. The incident took place at Raja Mohalla area while they were rescuing a calf that had fell into it.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar, it was an old and unused well in which people used to dump garbage. A calf fell into the well. A man got down using a ladder to pull out the calf and when the calf was rescued, the man fainted after inhaling toxic gas.

Four other people went down to bring him back but they too fainted. Fire brigade and local civic body personnel pulled them out after much effort. They were taken to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead. The deceased have been identified as Vaibhav (18), Dinesh (30), Ravi Shankar (36), Vishnu Dayal (35) and Mannu Saini (36).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the family of each deceased.