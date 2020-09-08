While trying to swat a Fly, a man blows up his kitchen!!! Read more….

A man has blown up part of his house in France while trying to swat a fly. The man, who is in his 80s, was about to eat dinner and he spotted an insect. He was irritated by the fly and then he suddenly picked up the bug-killing racket and tried to kill it. A gas canister was leaking from the home, he was unaware of it. This resulted in the explosion.

A reaction between the device and the gas caused an explosion. The explosion destroyed the kitchen and partly damaging the roof of the home. He managed to escape the blast with only light burns to his hand and was transported to a local area hospital. The residence is currently uninhabitable due to the collapsed roof.

The fate of the housefly is unknown at this time. It’s not the first time an unusual attempt to kill insects has ended in an explosion. A man in Brazil poured petrol into a hole in his garden his aim was a cockroach nest but it resulted in an explosion. And in 2018 a man set his home on fire trying to kill a spider with a blowtorch.