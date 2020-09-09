“Jamaat-ul Mujahideen” terrorists sentenced to 7 years punishment in Burdwan blast- 2014

West Bengal ; 4 Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists have been sentenced in the Khagragarh blast case that killed two JMB activists in West Bengal’s Burdwan district in 2014.On October 2, 2014, a powerful Improvised Explosive Device had exploded on the first floor of a rented house in Burdwan.

As per the reports, the powerful bomb went off accidentally when it was being faked by members of a banned terrorist organisation at the site. Two JMB terrorists died on the spot and one terrorist survived with serious injuries.Ziaul Hoque was the first one to be arrested in 2014, followed by Motiur Rahman arrest next year. Md Yusuf alias Bakkar was captured in 2016 and Jahirul Sheikh was arrested in August last year.

All four were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act apart from various provisions of IPC and Explosive Substances Act.The case was initially registered by West Bengal Police, but was subsequently taken over by central agency. NIA stated that its probe has revealed a JMB conspiracy to “radicalize, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India” in a bid to “commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh”.

A large quantity of IED, explosives, hand grenades along with training videos was recovered by NIA during the investigation. So far, 33 accused have been charge-sheeted in the case, while 31 of them have already been arrested.