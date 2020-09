Srikandapuram: A 16-year-old girl died after an argument over changing channels. Aparna of Payyavur Chandanakampara Madhuvan Malai hanged herself with a shawl in the room.

Aparna and her brother had a dispute over changing the channel. Then the parents intervened and gave it to the remote brother.This made her heartbroken. Aparna rushed to her room. When she did not return back after a while the parents checked out on her and found her dead.