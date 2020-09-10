DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHTravel & TourismLatest NewsNEWSInternationalTourism

Biggest Airshow Cancelled in China for the first time!!!know more…

K-8 jets of Red Falcon aerobatic team of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 6, 2018. Picture taken November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Beijing:-China has banned most international travelers due to tight restrictions to stop a comeback of the coronavirus, which first surfaced in the central city of Wuhan before spreading across the globe. So China has canceled its biennial airshow due to the coronavirus pandemic, a further blow to a global aviation industry heavily disrupted by the pandemic.

The event takes place every two years and is China’s main aerospace industry exhibition, with products, trade talks, and a flying display. The show, scheduled to take place in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai from November 10, was set to feature major companies such as Boeing.

It has been a platform for Beijing to show off military equipment and technology such as stealth drones, as well as to unveil a replica of China’s first permanently crewed space station. The virus has also led to the cancellation or postponement of major events including the Olympic Games in Japan.

 

