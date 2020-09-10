Biggest Airshow Cancelled in China for the first time!!!know more…

Beijing:-China has banned most international travelers due to tight restrictions to stop a comeback of the coronavirus, which first surfaced in the central city of Wuhan before spreading across the globe. So China has canceled its biennial airshow due to the coronavirus pandemic, a further blow to a global aviation industry heavily disrupted by the pandemic.

The event takes place every two years and is China’s main aerospace industry exhibition, with products, trade talks, and a flying display. The show, scheduled to take place in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai from November 10, was set to feature major companies such as Boeing.

It has been a platform for Beijing to show off military equipment and technology such as stealth drones, as well as to unveil a replica of China’s first permanently crewed space station. The virus has also led to the cancellation or postponement of major events including the Olympic Games in Japan.