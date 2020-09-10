Breaking news: Actor Balaji dies due to cardiac arrest…

Chennai: Veteran TV star Vadivelu Balaji passed away. 45-year-old Balaji is a noted star who has imitated actor Vadivelu. He was undergoing treatment for a heart attack and left the government hospital this morning.

Vadivelu Balaji, who was admitted to a leading hospital in Chennai after a heart attack, was treated there for 15 days after his body was paralyzed. But when the family could not afford the hospital, they were shifted to many hospitals. He was finally admitted to a government hospital this morning but died.