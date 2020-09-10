BSF gunned down two armed Pakistan intruders

The Border Security Forces (BSF) had gunned down two armed Pakistani intruders. The incident took place along the International Border in Jodhpur.

As per reports, the Pakistani intruders who tried to cross border at Rajsinghpur 2 am. The BSF gunned down the intruders who are thought to be a part of drug trafficking racket.

BSF has seized 2 pistols, 4 magazines, 8 kilo heroine, 18050 Pakistan currency and night vision goggles.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the 91 battalion of BSF has gunned down the Pakistani intruders in the border near Sri Ganganagar.

After this the BSF has tightened the security along the International border.