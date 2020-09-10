BSNL launched new prepaid plans

The public sector telecom service provider in India,Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new prepaid plan.

The new plan of Rs. 49 has been introduced on a promotional basis for 90 days only. It is available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The plan was introduced on September 1 and will be active till November 29. It comes with a validity of 28 days and offers a combination of data, voice, and SMS benefits.

The new plan offers 100 minutes of free calling. After the FUP is reached, BSNL will charge subscribers 45 paise per minute for calls. The prepaid recharge plan also offers free 2GB of data and 100 SMS messages.

Activation of this plan is available through C-TOPUP, selfcare, and Web portal. Under the selfcare method, users can send the message STV COMBO49 to 123 to activate the plan.