Career Day:- The largest number of job openings in Amazon!!! Know more…

NEW YORK: Amazon seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months. It’s the largest number of job openings it’s had at one time. This hiring is not related to the jobs it typically offers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. Amazon has struggled to deliver items as fast as it normally does and had to hire 175,000 more people to help pack and ship orders in its warehouses. Walmart and Target have also seen sales soar during the pandemic.

Amazon is one of the few companies that has flourished during the coronavirus outbreak. Most of the people used it to order groceries, supplies, and other online items. This will help the company to bring a record revenue and profits between April and June. That came even though it had to spend $4 billion on cleaning supplies and to pay workers overtime and bonuses.

Amazon said will hold an online career fair on Sept. 16 to collect resumes and give people a chance to talk to a recruiter. Those not interested in a job at Amazon can also get resume help.