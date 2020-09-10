Covid-19 Updates: CPM MLA tests positive for Covid-19

A CPM MLA had tested positive for Covid-19. Abdur Razzak Mandal, the CPM MLA from Jalangi in West Bengal had tested positive for Covid-19. Mandal was tested Covid-19 positive in a Covid-19 rapid antigen test conducted on Bengal Assembly premises.

Mandal, 62, is part of over 20 members of the Assembly who have so far been infected. In Bengal, the pandemic has infected ministers Jyotipriya Mullick, Sujit Bose, Swapan Debnath and Soumen Mahapatra, and claimed the lives of CPM veteran and former transport minister Shyamal Chakraborty, Trinamul MLAs Samaresh Das and Tamonash Ghosh.

3,107 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Bengal in the 24 hours along with 2,967 recoveries and 53 deaths. The total case count now is over 1.9 lakh, of which nearly 1.63 lakh are recoveries, besides 3,730 deaths. . Of the 53 casualties, 17 persons succumbed in Calcutta and 10 in North 24-Parganas. Bengal’s mortality rate is 1.96%. The recovery rate is 85.76%.