Deficiency of Vitamin B12 will lead us to Mental problems!!! Know more…

New Delhi:- A deficiency of this vitamin B12 can lead us to mental health problems, including memory loss, confused thinking, and dementia. Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is an essential nutrient that has many important functions in the body. You need a necessary amount of vitamin B12 to keep your nerves healthy, support the production of red blood cells and DNA.

Vitamin B12 is mainly found in animal products and generally not present in plant-based foods, veggies are at a higher risk for deficiency of this essential nutrient. Certain factors and conditions such as weight loss surgery, Crohn’s and celiac disease, chronic alcoholism can all interfere with an individual’s ability to absorb vitamin B12, increasing the risk of deficiency. This vitamin is added to some food items and available as a dietary supplement, as well as a prescription medication.

For avoiding this you need to add some certain foods to your diet, like Salmon, trout, beef, egg, Fortified cereals, etc. Try to include plenty of healthful foods in your diet daily to prevent nutritional deficiencies and improve your overall health, well-being.