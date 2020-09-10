Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee has surged against US dollar, UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the weakening of US dollar and positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.42 against the US dollar. It gained further ground and touched 73.39 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 16 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.55 against the US dollar. UAE dirham is at 19.92 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09% to 93.17.