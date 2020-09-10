Girlfriend’s kin poured hot water to a man’s body and brutally thrashed him!!!

Lucknow: A 22-year-old youth from Azamgarh has succumbed to his injuries after he was badly thrashed allegedly by the kin of his girlfriend. The incident took place in Chewata village under the Kaptanganj police station of the district on Wednesday morning. The victim was tied to a pole before being thrashed and hot water was poured over his body. The victim has been identified as Manish Ram. He succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital after being rescued.

According to a report, the youth was caught when he went to meet his girlfriend in the wee hours on Wednesday. Police have so far arrested five persons including the girl and her two brothers.For the last one year, the victim was in love with the 19-year-old girl, who resides in his neighbourhood.The two families were against their relationship. And due to this reason, Manish was sent away to Ghaziabad by his family around a year ago.

Around a month ago, Manish had returned to the village. And on Wednesday, he went to his girlfriend’s house early in the morning to meet her. After hearing both of them chatting, the girl’s family members woke up and caught Manish. He was later tied to a pole and brutally thrashed. The family also poured hot water on his body.

As Manish’s condition deteriorated, the girl’s family called police claiming they caught a thief who entered their house. After police reached the spot, the youth was freed and rushed to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead. “We have arrested five persons after a case was registered under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a complaint by the brother of the deceased,” said Anand Kumar Singh, Kaptanganj police station SHO.