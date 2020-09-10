“Golden Arrows” :- 5 Rafale jets join Indian Air Force!!!

Ambala:-The first five Rafale fighter jets that arrived on July 29 were formally drafted as part of the 17 Squadron, nicknamed Golden Arrows, at Ambala Air Force Station on Thursday. They’re doing their best to deliver Rafale on time. The world requires fighter aircraft in order to preserve peace of the country, in view of the situation on the India-China border.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the induction of the five Rafale fighter jets is important in accordance with the situation that has been created on the country’s borders in recent days. “The induction of Rafale into IAF also represents the strong ties between India and France. The strategic ties between our two countries have also strengthened,” he added.

The induction of Rafale brings in a major boost to India’s air power capability. These Rafale jets are India’s first major acquisition of fighter jets in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were inducted in the IAF fleet.