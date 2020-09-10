Gulf country announces important decision

A Gulf country has eased some restrictions to enter the country. As per the new decision, children under the age of 6 years old are exempt from doing the PCR examination test upon arrival into Kuwait. The decision was announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) .

Also, travelers are exempt from providing a PCR certificate if they were travelling for four days or less. Also, those arriving in Kuwait can provide a valid PCR certificate that was conducted up to 96 hours, instead of 72 hours.

But, all passengers arriving in the country need to quarantine for 14 days.The August 1 travel ban imposed on 32 ‘high risk’ countries is still enforced.