‘Heavy rains will continue’: IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that heavy rainfall will continue in Kerala till Sunday. There will be heavy rain in northern Kerala. IMD predicted that there is a chance for extremely heavy rainfall in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts.

Thunderstorms are expected in Kerala and Lakshadweep till September 13.

IMD has issued yellow alert in Thrissur and Kasargod districts for today. Yellow alert has been sounded in Thrissur, Kasargod, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts on Friday. Heavy rains are predicted in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts on Saturday. Yellow alert has been announced in Kozhikode and Kannur districts on Sunday