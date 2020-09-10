“Hilarious” ; A man sleeping on the roadside was mistaken as a Dead Body…video goes viral !!!

Uttar Pradesh: In a strange incident occurred in Ghaziabad district, a man sleeping on the roadside was mistaken as a dead body, attracting police officials and passersby to the spot. The man slept by the roadside fully covered in a white sheet, leading people to believe it was a corpse. Traffic stopped on seeing the man lying. When the cops arrived later, the man woke up from his slumber, making the incident a hilarious one for the witnesses.A section of people also drew attention, and rightly so, on the state of affairs in the nation where the poor have to sleep by the roadside.

As seen in the video, the man in question wakes up and totters away while the traffic disperses. The video went viral on social media, attracting over 4,000 likes and more than 1,000 retweets on Twitter. Commentators said it made them laugh as many times as they saw it.An unknown corpse was found, And the Dead body is fine now…video goes viral !!!