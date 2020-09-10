Himanshi Khurana’s condition worsens, ready to undergo surgery; Know more!!!

Himanshi Khurana became well known after her quota in Bigg Boss 13. She entered the show as a wild-card contestant and her journey was also short. However, she made many heads turn with her beauty, rivalry with Shehnaaz Gill, and closeness to now boyfriend Asim Riaz. After Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi kept fans engaged with her social media posts and music videos. She had massive following on Instagram and is the most-followed contestant from the Bigg Boss 13 group.

Recently one of her posts on Instagram caught everyone’s attention and left her fans worried. In the post, Himanshi was seen seated in a wheelchair, and captioned the same as ‘When you are in a wheelchair but the shoot is important.’ After her post, many fans assumed that the model-actress might have suffered an injury. But, later it was revealed that Himanshi had taken the support of a wheelchair as her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome worsened.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that enlarges ovaries. Small cysts also appear on the enlarged ovaries. It can be caused due to genetic and environmental factors. Symptoms may include weight gain, excess hair growth and growth of acne.

Her health deteriorated and is under tremendous pain. Due to swelling, there was bleeding and Himanshi was unable to walk. Thus, she had to take the support of a wheelchair. She will undergo emergency surgery as her pain has worsened and is unbearable. She was shooting for a new project.