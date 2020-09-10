‘iMask’…Apple Face masks coming soon!!!

Apple has developed masks that the company is starting to distribute to employees and retailers to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Apple Face Mask is the first created in-house by the Cupertino, California-based tech giant for its staff. Apple previously made a different face shield for medical personnel and distributed millions of other masks in the healthcare industry. Apple told staff that the face mask was developed by engineering and industrial design teams, the same groups that work on devices like the iPhone and iPad. It is made up of three layers to filter incoming and outgoing particles. It can be washed and reused up to five times.

The mask is unique with large overlays at the top and bottom for the wearer’s nose and chin. It also has adjustable cords to fit around a person’s ears. The company, which confirmed the news, said it had conducted careful research and testing to find the right materials to filter the air properly while not disrupting the supply of personal protective medical equipment. Apple will begin shipping the Apple face mask to staff over the next two weeks. Before designing its own masks, Apple provided employees with standard cloth masks. It also offers basic surgical masks to customers visiting its retail stores.