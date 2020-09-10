India on “do not travel” advisory list of US!!! Know more…

US:- The United States removed a COVID-19-related global “do not travel” advisory for Americans in August and switched to a country-specific system. The United States put Pakistan and Bangladesh off its list of “do not travel” advisories due to Covid-19 but kept India on it. India, which was placed in the Level 4 category on August 6 due to the increased cases of the novel coronavirus, continues to be in the “do not travel” advisory of the State Department.

“We continue to monitor health and safety conditions around the world, working with the CDC and other agencies, as conditions evolve,” “Do not travel to India due to Covid-19, Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism.”American travelers are advised by the CDC that “Covid-19 risk in India is high. If you get sick in India and need medical care, resources may be limited.”